Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva holds meeting with delegation from Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, met with the First Deputy Director of the National Center for Human Rights of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mirzatillo Tillabayev, and the Director of the Institute of State and Law of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Murodjon Turqunov, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Commissioner noted the close friendship and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, highlighting the effective cooperation in various fields, including the protection of human rights and freedoms. She expressed gratitude for the construction of a school in the liberated Fuzuli region by Uzbekistan.

The Ombudsman provided detailed information to the guests about her activities in the field of human rights and freedoms, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with international organizations and mentioning the existing relationships with foreign ombudsmen and national human rights institutions.

The Commissioner discussed the amendments to the Constitutional Law "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan," stating that her mandate has been expanded in areas such as the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and children, and the prevention of discrimination.

Aliyeva also talked about the activities of the National Preventive Mechanism, noting that visits are conducted to places where individuals cannot leave of their own free will, and the conditions of treatment and detention are investigated.

She highlighted that Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change this year, and mentioned that preparations for the event are underway at a high level.

The Ombudsman also announced the upcoming Baku Forum of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest and future cooperation prospects.

