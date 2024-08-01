PhD students to be trained at ADA University

1 August 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Changes have been made to the "List of Higher Education Institutions, Scientific Institutions, and Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan where Doctoral Programs (Adjunct Programs) are Established," Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decision regarding this matter.

According to the decision, a section "Under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been added to the "List of Higher Education Institutions, Scientific Institutions, and Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan where Doctoral Programs (Adjunct Programs) are Established."

As a result, ADA University will now also train doctoral candidates in the field of philosophy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz