Soldiers of Azerbaijan Army die in thermal waters with sulphur gas in Lachin

31 July 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army have died, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

It was reported that on July 30, during off-duty hours, the bodies of Azerbaijani Army servicemen—Captain Asif Qahraman oglu Emnaliyev, Warrant Officer Farid Famil oglu Jabrayilov, and extended active military service servicemen Sergeant Tural Mashallah oglu Samadov and Sergeant Emin Oktay oglu Shahmarli—were discovered in the sulphurous thermal waters in the Lachin district, initially presumed to have been poisoned.

"The leadership of the Ministry of Defence extends its deepest condolences and wishes patience to the families and relatives of our deceased servicemen. May God rest their souls," the statement said.

Note that the employees of the Gubadly Military Prosecutor's Office and the Criminalistics and Information Technologies Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office conducted an inspection of the scene and the bodies. Items of significance to the case were taken as material evidence, relevant examinations were appointed and directed for execution, explanations were obtained, and other actions were carried out.

An investigation is currently ongoing at the Gubadly Military Prosecutor's Office, and all measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the law.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz