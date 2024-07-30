Azerbaijan transfers 21 more families to Shusha [PHOTOS]

30 July 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of relocating residents to the city of Shusha, resettling 21 families (79 people), Azernews reports.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reaches 147, comprising 570 individuals.

Azerbaijan has launched ambitious initiatives for the rehabilitation and repopulation of its recently liberated territories, emerging from devastation. The country's comprehensive efforts are aimed not just at rebuilding infrastructure and homes but also at revitalising communities and encouraging the return of displaced populations. Through these extensive programs, Azerbaijan seeks to restore not only physical structures but also to foster hope and resilience among its people as they reclaim their ancestral lands and embark on a journey of renewal and growth.

The "Great Return Program," dedicated to facilitating the relocation of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their permanent homes in the liberated territories, is in full swing.

