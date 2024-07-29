Stalled peace talks: What is Armenia's interest in provocations?

29 July 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

Political tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues. Peace talks between the two countries have almost come to a deadlock. Following Armenia's refusal to attend the meeting on the UK-proposed peace platform and its avoidance of negotiations with Azerbaijan, the start of provocations against the Azerbaijani army positions in the Tovuz, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions indicates Yerevan's desire for another war in the region.

However, the Pashinyan administration, which welcomes its Western allies once a week in Yerevan, is showing peace in words and conflict in practice. It is impossible to know whether Yerevan is testing Baku's patience or is simply trying to make Azerbaijan look like an aggressor in the eyes of the Western alliance through military sabotage.

In turn, Azerbaijan responded with a stern statement to Armenia's provocation in the Tovuz direction. Official Baku explicitly stated that if provocations continue, necessary response measures will be taken using all means available in its arsenal for self-defence.

In a comment for Azernews, political analyst Tofiq Abbasov said that Armenia is acting on the desires of foreign states.

"Since Armenia is not a sovereign state, it has fully prepared itself for the role of a victim. We see that France, the United States, India, and other countries burden it with tasks that could threaten it, and Armenia complies with them," he noted.

The expert said that the creation of the Armenian state was part of a mission.



"In general, the presence of the Armenian state on the world map was a mission arising from the duties of certain political circles in the Western alliance and Russia. By placing Armenia in the centre of the Islamic-Turkic world, they aim to use it for their policy of fragmentation when necessary," the expert stated.

Abbasov noted that France is the first among the states pushing Armenia into war.



"First and foremost, we see the destructive and provocative role of France. This country is generally engaged in provoking everyone, regardless of race, gender, or religion. For example, the Olympics in Paris are observed with great scandal. During this event, French TV channels flatter Armenia with sweet words, almost as if receiving a bribe. On the other hand, they show bias against Azerbaijan, trying to demean Azerbaijanis," the expert emphasised.

The political expert recalled that France also attempted to create provocations during the Olympics.



"It should be noted that France has violated the charter of the International Olympic Committee. In the past, wars would stop when the Olympics began. But as the host of these games, France is engaged in transferring the ideology of war to the Caucasus instead of peace. This in itself is a great crime," T. Abbasov said.

The political analyst said that the Azerbaijani side closely monitors all these steps.



"Azerbaijan is fully aware of what is happening in the region because the control is with Baku. Not just because we are a winning side. Azerbaijan is generally a country with great responsibilities in the region. Azerbaijan works hard to establish peace, tranquility, and security in the South Caucasus. This is the reason for such tolerant behaviour towards Armenian provocations. Armenia acts against these intentions," he said.

Tofiq Abbasov stated that the Armenian authorities do not consider the welfare of their own people.



"It is clear that Yerevan acts on the orders of other states. But where is the mind of Armenia's ruling circles? Where is their political thinking? Why does Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan not think about the welfare of his own people?"

The political analyst also said that if Armenian provocations continue, Azerbaijan will take serious response measures.



"After the war, Azerbaijan has repeatedly warned Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that if Armenia crosses the red lines, it will immediately receive an appropriate response. Azerbaijan is already a stable power centre in the region. Official Baku is aware of all processes. Armenia's political trickery will receive the response it deserves and will once again face failure, as doomed to see always."

---

