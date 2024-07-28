Azerbaijan Olympic House set up in France [PHOTOS]

28 July 2024 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Olympic House has been set up at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev, NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Turkish Ambassador to France Yunus Demirer, Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev and many others participated in the opening event.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva and NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade addressed the event.

In their remarks, they noted that Azerbaijan is represented at Paris 2024 at the 33rd Summer Olympic Games by 48 athletes in 15 sports.

Giving information about the Olympic history of Azerbaijan, they underlined that the country participated in the Olympic Games for the first time in 1996 as an independent country.

Since then, Azerbaijani athletes have achieved great success in the Olympic Games. It was emphasized that Azerbaijani athletes will achieve great success at the 33rd Summer Olympic Games and will return to their homeland with open foreheads and faces.

It was noted that the main goal of Azerbaijan Olympic House set up during the 33rd Summer Olympic Games is to promote and promote our history, culture, music, and cuisine. The victories of our athletes will also be celebrated here. "Azerbaijan Olympic House" will operate with a theme every day.

Everyone who loves Azerbaijan will be able to watch the successes of the national athletes here, as well as the fans of our athletes will be able to meet them here.

During the event, publications of the Azerbaijan Olympic Committee were displayed and distributed to the event participants.

The ceremony was followed by an artistic part. Young singer Mardan Kazimov delighted the ceremony participants with Azerbaijani music.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

