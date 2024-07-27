International travelers watch process of demining mines in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

27 July 2024 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

International travelers have observed the process of demining mines placed by the Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, which is being carried out by Azerbaijani deminers, Azrnews reports.

The travelers visited the village of Horadiz in Fuzuli district as part of their trip to the liberated areas of Azerbaijan.

Representatives from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) briefed the guests on how demining is conducted in the liberated areas, which areas have already been cleared, and the tasks that remain.

The visitors were also shown the detonation of previously discovered and neutralized anti-tank mines.

It should be noted that the delegation of 35 international travelers is currently visiting the liberated areas of Azerbaijan. Today, they visited the Khudafarin Bridge in the Jabrayil district.

The trip was organized by the globally renowned MTP (Most Traveled People) organization.

Over the past 4 years, more than 360 international travelers from nearly 50 countries have visited Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. This group's visit, led by Charles Veil, is the 11th such trip.

Travelers from 13 countries, including the USA, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, the Philippines, Poland, Hungary, and others, are participating in the visit.



