Kyrgyzstan explores Azerbaijan's cybersecurity expertise

24 July 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A delegation led by Klim Omelchenko, Deputy Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan, recently met with Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azernews reports.

Discussions centered on Azerbaijan's establishment of a Computer Incident Response Center (CERT) in Kyrgyzstan, collaboration with international organizations, and enhancing cooperation between cybersecurity agencies.

Representatives from the World Bank and the International Telecommunication Union also participated, underscoring the importance of information exchange and capacity-building initiatives.

Both parties agreed to foster international cooperation and committed to regular meetings to further these objectives.

---

