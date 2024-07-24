Azerbaijan Defence Minister meets with military personnel serving in liberated territories

24 July 2024 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The leadership of the Defence Ministry met with the military personnel serving in the liberated territories, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Defence, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov spoke about the work implemented to further improve the material and technical support and social-living conditions of military personnel in all regions of the country, including the liberated territories, thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

The Minister noted the positive results of the reforms in the Azerbaijan Army and emphasised that the work done in this direction will successfully continue hereinafter.

In the end, Colonel General Z. Hasanov inquired about the concerns of the military personnel and recommended to develop their personal training and increase their knowledge and skills.

---

