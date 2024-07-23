Second week of "YASHAT" summer school continues [PHOTOS]

23 July 2024 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

The second week of the "YASHAT" summer school, organized by the "YASHAT" Foundation, with the main sponsorship of "Azercontract" Open Joint Stock Company and the partnership of "Azerbaijan Airlines" JSC, continues in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, Azernews reports.

The main goal is to enhance the worldview, knowledge, and skills of the children of martyrs, to ensure their active participation in cultural exchange, to support them in spending their time effectively, and to help them establish new acquaintances and friendships.

The summer school is held at University College London from July 13 to 27, and during the program, participants are engaged in daily 3-hour English language lessons. The excursion started with a visit to the British Museum, where the children were given detailed information about the exhibits. Subsequently, an excursion was organized to the cities where Oxford and Cambridge Universities are located. The Bodleian Library, considered one of the oldest libraries in Europe, also attracted visitors' interest. Additionally, the famous "High Street" and Oxford University located there were visited. Cambridge's Downing College and the visually stunning St. Mary the Great Church also caught attention. During the excursion, the children of martyrs were also introduced to London’s iconic "Big Ben," Westminster Abbey, and Palace.

It should be noted that the participants of the summer school include 12 children of martyrs who achieved the most successful results in the 9th-grade graduation exam in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz