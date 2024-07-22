II Global Media Forum concludes in Shusha

22 July 2024 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Today in Shusha, the II Global Media Forum, which started on July 20, is concluding, Azernews reports.

The final day will feature two panels. One of the panels will discuss "The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Reality, Media, and Disinformation: Promoting Media Literacy."

In the forum's fourth and final panel, participants will exchange views on the topic "Climate Movement and Media," moderated by Ansis Bogustovs, host and producer of "Riga TV24" and "Radio Latvia."

Additionally, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy and CEO of COP29, Elnur Soltanov, will give a presentation on “Solidarity for a Green World - COP29.”

Moreover, a report titled "The Evolution of French Colonialism: A Political and Constitutional Study," commissioned by the Baku Initiative Group and authored by renowned UN expert and U.S. citizen Dr. Carlyle Corbin, will be presented.

It is noted that the Shusha Global Media Forum was attended by 150 foreign guests from 49 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media institutions. Additionally, 60 local media leaders and representatives participated in the forum.

