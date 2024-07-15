Embassy of Azerbaijan resumes its work in Iran

15 July 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

As a result of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Iran, starting from today, Azerbaijan's embassy in this country has resumed its activities at a new address, Azernews reports, citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has provided this information.

It was stated that the ambassador and the current embassy staff have returned to Iran.

It was noted that the Iranian side, as the accrediting country, has taken appropriate measures to ensure diplomatic protection in front of the new embassy building in accordance with its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

"Currently, necessary work is being carried out to organize consular services at the new building of the embassy in Iran, and additional information on the resumption of consular services will be provided soon. The embassy is located at 8 Saqi Alley, Firuzkuh Street, Yarmehammadi Street, Shahriyar Boulevard, Darrous District, Tehran. The resumption of the embassy's activities will contribute to the future development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, as well as to the implementation of agreements reached and issues that need to be resolved between the two countries," the statement said.

