Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission releases Handbook for Expert group members

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has prepared a practical guide - "Candidates handbook" within the framework of awareness-raising of different election stakeholders regarding the snap parliamentary elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for September 1, 2024, Azernews reports.

The main goal of implementing the project and compiling the booklet is to enhance access of information to citizens intending to be elected as a member of Parliament, provide methodical assistance to them to exercise their passive election right and further facilitate their activities.

The edition contains detailed information on procedures and the steps of nominating and registering the candidacy, rights and duties of registered candidates.

The guidebook is compiled based on the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the legal documents approved by CEC.

The "Candidates handbook" can be obtained from lower election commissions, as well as the CEC official website (www.msk.gov.az).

