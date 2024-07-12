TURKSOY successfully promotes Turkic culture by expanding its scope

Thirty one year have passed since the establishment of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Azernews reports.

On July 12, 1993, at a meeting held in Almaty with the participation of the ministers of culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan, an agreement was signed on the establishment of the Joint Management of Turkish Culture and Arts.

Since 2009, the institution has been called the International Turkish Culture Organization. The secretariat of the organization is located in Ankara, Turkiye.

Apart from the six founding member countries of TURKSOY, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as well as the Republics of Altai, Bashkortostan, Tatarstan, Tiva, Khakassia and Sakha-Yakut of the Russian Federation, and the autonomous region of Gagauz Land of Moldova, have the status of observer membership in the organization.

Activities carried out by TURKSOY are determined by the Permanent Council of the Ministers of Culture of Turkic speaking countries.

The organization unites Turkic-speaking peoples by preserving, researching, developing, and promoting their shared culture, language, history, art, traditions, and heritage.

Through Opera Days, Literature Congresses and other events, TURKSOY offers a common platform to scholars and artists of the Turkic World and make it possible for them to exchange their experiences

Notable figures such as Polad Bulbuloglu, Dusen Kaseinov, and Sultan Raev have served as general secretaries over the years

Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different initiatives. Most of these projects have become a tradition and are continued every year.

The organization actively collaborates with international bodies like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as the Organization of Turkic States and the International Turkish Academy.

Azerbaijan's membership in TURKSOY

Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives, hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World project in Shusha city.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.

Every year, like other members of the organization, the commemorative year of TURKSOY is announced in the name of prominent cultural and literary figures of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Azerbaijan works closely with other Turkic organizations, such as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Countries, the International Turkic Academy, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Turkic Business Council, which are related bodies and institutions of the organization.

Strengthening cooperation with the OTS countries, in the field of science, education, culture and art, Azerbaijan plays a very active role in promoting the common values ​​of the Turkic world at the international level

It is no coincidence that the headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, created on the initiative of Azerbaijan in 2012, is located in Baku.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

