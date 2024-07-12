Blood donation campaign held in Azerbaijan's military unit [PHOTOS]

12 July 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

As part of the programme “For life without thalassemia,” initiated by the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, a voluntary blood donation campaign was organised in one of the military units of the Air Force, Azernews reports.

The military unit’s personnel took part in the campaign aimed at creating a blood reserve for children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia, and leukaemia.

During the campaign, donors gave blood after a medical examination conducted by the medical staff of the special medical brigade of the Central Blood Bank of the National Centre of Haematology and Transfusion.

It should be noted that the collected blood supply, after verification and certification, will be transferred to the Republican Thalassemia Centre.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz