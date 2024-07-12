Speaker Gafarova: France strives to turn S Caucasus into zone of confrontation

12 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

“As the possibility of real peace grows, we are witnessing the resurgence of selective approaches, double standards, and intervention attempts. This approach is distinctly applied by France in our region. France strives to intervene in regional dynamics under various pretexts, and turn the South Caucasus into a zone of confrontation, applying its shameful neo-colonial practices,” said Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova as she addressed a plenary meeting of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

Sahiba Gafarova added that Azerbaijan and Armenia are currently continuing the normalization process aimed at bringing long-term peace and stability to the South Caucasus region.

“A firm and resolute position demonstrated by Azerbaijan decisively prevents such attempts,” Speaker Gafarova noted.

"After restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Azerbaijan has launched large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories. Former internally displaced persons are already returning to their homelands. Thus, Azerbaijan not only ensured the implementation of norms and principles of international law on its own but also restored the justice that our people have been looking for nearly 30 years," Sahiba Gafarova emphasized.

