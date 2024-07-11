Azerbaijan commemorates prominent figure in national cinema [PHOTOS]

11 July 2024 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Today Azerbaijan commemorates the life and work of People's Artist Rasim Ojagov, a prominent figure in the national cinema, Azernews reports.

Known for his innovative approach and contributions to the development of national cinema, Rasim Ojagov has left a lasting impact on the industry.

His films, spanning different periods of Azerbaijan's cinematic history, have been recognized both locally and internationally for their artistic excellence.

Despite his parents' disapproval, Rasim Ojagov attended the Film Institute in Moscow. In 1951–1956, he studied at the Camera Operator Faculty of VGIK. He continued his education at the Azerbaijan Theatrical Institute.

Having started his career in 1956 as a director of photography at the AzerbaijanFilm film studio, Rasim Ojagov worked here in various positions.

Rasim Ojagov made his debut as a film director with the film "Her great heart". He was considered a professional at describing psychological scenes. This film is about the lives of Sumgayit metallurgists. The mental sufferings of the workers are described in this film.

Throughout his life, the outstanding film director produced around 11 multi-reel films, including "Her great heart," "Tahmina," "Why are you silent?" "In one southern city," "The first day of life," "Behind the closed door," "Temple of Air," and other cinematic works.

Rasim Ojagov's creative legacy continues to be celebrated, with his significant achievements in cinematography and directing earning him numerous accolades and awards. His dedication to advancing the art of filmmaking in Azerbaijan has been acknowledged by the state, with honors such as the Order of Glory bestowed upon him.

