President of Azerbaijan arrives on state visit to Pakistan

11 July 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev embarked on a state visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on July 11, Azernews reports.

As a special gesture of honor, the aircraft of the head of state was met upon arrival in Pakistan's airspace by the fighter jets of the Pakistani Air Force and escorted all the way to the destination.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Pakistan Air Force Base, Nur Khan decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

A salute of artillery fire was conducted in honor of the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Pakistan's Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The welcome ceremony was followed by the meeting between President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

---

