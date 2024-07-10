Meeting of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company holds

10 July 2024 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

During the business visit of the delegation led by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov to Uzbekistan, a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company was convened, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The event underscored the ongoing development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The importance of successful joint projects and mutual investments was highlighted, with emphasis placed on the role of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company, which boasts a total capital of 500 million US dollars, in fostering enhanced cooperation and trade relations between the two countries' business communities.

Discussions at the meeting also focused on opportunities to increase strategic investments and strengthen bilateral relations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz