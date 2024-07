9 July 2024 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a working visit to the US, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

As part of his visit, Minister Bayramov plans to participate in the NATO summit in Washington and to hold several high-level bilateral meetings.

The NATO summit will be held on July 9-11.

