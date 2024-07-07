Opening ceremony of project "Legal Clinic on Work with Vulnerable Groups" held at ADA University [PHOTOS]

7 July 2024 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

With the financial support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the partnership of the Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "The European Lawyer Students Association - Baku" Public Union (ELSA Azerbaijan), and "ProDemos - For the People" the opening ceremony of the project "Legal Clinic on Work with Vulnerable Groups" was held at ADA University.

According to Azernews, Ulkar Suleymanova, project manager of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bayram Orujov, Secretary General of the Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Narmina Huseynzadeh, President of ELSA Azerbaijan, and Sabina Zulfiyeva, head of ProDemos-For the People, had speeches at the opening ceremony of the project.

It should be noted that the main goal of the project "Legal Clinic on Work with Vulnerable Groups" is to create conditions for the application of theoretical knowledge of law students and young lawyers in practice, including providing free legal assistance to vulnerable population groups whose scope is defined by legislation.

Within the framework of the project, participants will be given 1-month training sessions by members of the Bar Association, and participants who have successfully passed the exam will participate in providing free legal assistance to vulnerable population groups for 2 months.

---

