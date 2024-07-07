President of TRNC expresses his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

7 July 2024 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

I am proud that I represented the Turkish Cypriot people at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) held in Shusha at the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The strength of the Turkish world is together!

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar, said this while commenting on the results of his visit to Azerbaijan at a briefing held in Nicosia on Sunday.

Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the special attention and hospitality shown. "Representatives of the SRC were received in Azerbaijan in accordance with the state protocol. This happened only in Turkiye before. I am grateful to President Ilham Aliyev, as well as to everyone who participated in the organization of the summit in Shusha," the TRNC President said.

Recall that an Informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Shusha yesterday. the event was attended by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

---

