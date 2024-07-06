Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz concludes his visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

6 July 2024 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, who attended the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish Vice President at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the OTS member countries.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz was seen off by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz