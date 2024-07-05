President of Uzbekistan leaves for Azerbaijan

5 July 2024 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has left for a business trip to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the head of state will participate in the informal Summit of the Turkic States Organization (TSO), which will be held in Shusha on July 5-6.

It should be noted that the agenda of the summit, focusing on "Establishing Sustainable Future through Transport Connectivity and Climate Action," includes deepening regional cooperation in the fields of economic-commercial, transport-communication, and investment-finance sectors, as well as issues related to "green economy," renewable energy, combating climate change, and human capital development.

