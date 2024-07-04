Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Holy See hold meeting [PHOTOS]

4 July 2024 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

During his visit to Azerbaijan, Monsignor Pascal Yakavone, President of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology of the Vatican City State, led a delegation of archaeologists and experts. According to Azernews, they met with Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, highlighting reciprocal visits at various levels, including those of Pope John Paul II in 2002 and Pope Francis in 2016, as well as visits by President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The significance of these bilateral relations and intercultural dialogue was stressed, noting that signed agreements contribute to expanding relations.

Discussions also underscored satisfaction with the activities of Azerbaijan's embassy to the Holy See, effective cooperation, and successful ongoing joint projects. It was reported that collaborative projects are progressing well. The restoration of several historically significant monuments in Vatican City by the Foundation was emphasized as contributing to deepening bilateral relations and preserving cultural heritage.

Monsignor Pascal Yakavone expressed gratitude to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for her contributions. Azerbaijan was commended for ensuring full religious freedom and conscience, facilitating activities of numerous religious communities, and allowing everyone to freely practice their religious rituals. Appreciation was also expressed for the restoration work on churches and temples, including Catholic churches, in the country.

Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, highlighted the Foundation's openness to new projects within the framework of cooperation with the Holy See. The importance of exchanging experiences in the restoration of historical and cultural monuments was also emphasized during the discussions.

Monsignor Pascal Yakavone mentioned that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been invited to the event related to the Holy Jubilee Year, coinciding with the next ceremony in 2025, held every 25 years at the Holy See.

