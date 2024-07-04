SCO Summit Kicks Off in Astana

4 July 2024 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

The 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), chaired by Kazakhstan, commences today at the Palace of Independence in the capital Astana, Azernews reports.

Heads of state and government members of Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, India, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Turkiye and Turkmenistan are participating in the meeting. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and heads of a number of other international organizations also participated in the event.

The participants of the summit plan to sign a package of 24 joint documents, as well as adopt a final declaration and statement confirming the commitment of the participants of the union to the principles of good neighborliness and unity.

