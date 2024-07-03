3 July 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Goygol district gets ready for Nomadic Culture Festival scheduled for July 5-7, Azernews reports.

The event is co-organized by Javad Khan History and Culture Foundation and Kap.az - Different Tourism LLC, State Tourism Agency, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), World Ethsport Confederation with the support of Ganja City, Goygol District Executive Authorities, State Employment Agency and Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

The large-scale festival promises a vibrant celebration of nomadic heritage.

Set against the picturesque Khan steppe, an ethno-settlement named "Yaylaq yurdu" will be erected in an authentic style.

The festival grounds will feature diverse attractions such as the Cıdır Square, Yaylag Market, Craftsman's corner, and the Dada Gorgud hearth for performances, alongside the Pahlavan square for traditional sports competitions.

Over three days, Goygol district expects to welcome numerous guests from Azerbaijan and beyond.

The festival conventionally consists of three parts: cultural-ethnographic part, national steppe (sports) games and eco-ethno tourism.

Nomadic Culture Festival, initiated in 2019 and previously held in Gadabay and Goygol districts, continues to grow in popularity, showcasing the rich nomadic traditions of the region.

