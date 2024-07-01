Baku Piano Festival captivates audience with magnificent concert [PHOTOS]

1 July 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Guests of the Baku International Piano Festival have been captivated by a unique blend of theatrical production and musical performance by maestro Shahin Novrasli, Azernews reports.

The evening featured a theatrical rendition of "A Cosy Place in the Park" by Ismail Iman, based on the works of Maksud Ibrahimbayov and directed by Tarlan Rasulov.

This theatrical segment set the emotional backdrop for the musical highlight of the night - Shahin Novrasli's highly anticipated concert.

Known for his distinctive style characterised by virtuosity, seamless transitions in dynamics, temperament, expressiveness, and a harmonious blend of Western and Eastern traditions, Novrasli's performance seamlessly weaves together jazz, European classical music, blues, and folk music with enchanting polyphony and lively rhythm.

Each note he plays contributes to the overall beauty and harmony of the composition, showcasing his magical improvisational skills.

The transition from theatrical performance to musical enchantment was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The concert's main partner, Baku Mad Wings, played a significant role in enhancing the overall experience with their delectable offerings.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only about the magical performances of virtuosos on the piano and keyboard instruments, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that inspires and enchants the most discerning music lovers and gives vivid emotions.

The founder and director of the Baku Piano Festival is a laureate of international competitions, a jazzman and pianist, and the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Shahin Novrasli.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

