Ministry of Internal Affairs prevents transfer of narcotic drugs

30 June 2024 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Measures against the illegal circulation of narcotic drugs are being continued in Barda, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ramin Jafarov, who was suspected of illegal drug trafficking, was detained during the event held by the Barda District Police Department.

During the inspection of his bag, 4 kilograms 430 grams of opium were found and taken away.

As Ramin Jafarov said, he got the drug for the purpose of selling it from an Iranian citizen whom he met on the social network.

A criminal case has been initiated and an investigation is underway.

---

