Baku to host Electric Cars Festival for first time

30 June 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Electric Cars Festival will be held in Baku for the first time on July 7, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) within the Green World Solidarity Year and on the eve of COP29.

The main purpose of the festival is to bring together electric car enthusiasts as well as people who are hesitant about electric cars, to show the importance of electric cars for living in an environmentally friendly environment. The event aims to promote ecological vehicles and demonstrate their advantages.

The Festival of Electric Cars creates a great opportunity to highlight the importance of ecological vehicles and convey their advantages to society.

The festival will begin in the White City, where green cars will be exhibited.

Note that electric cars work with zero emissions and prevent the release of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other harmful gases into the atmosphere.

In addition to being an important step in the fight against climate change, it also improves air quality and serves people's health.

Owners of electric cars who want to participate in the festival and be a part of a beneficial event for our world and the environment can register by contacting the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation email address: [email protected] or mobile number +994502950100 until July 5.

A musical program will be presented at the Festival, which is of great importance both in the field of ecology and culture. The winners in various nominations will be awarded at the festival.

