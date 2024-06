27 June 2024 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, embarked on an official trip to Georgia on June 27, 2024, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to have meetings with Georgia's Foreign Minister, Ilia Darchiashvili, and other senior officials.

Will be updated...

---

