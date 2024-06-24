Zangilan hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs [PHOTOS]

24 June 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs kicked off today at the Congress Centre in Zangilan district, co-organized by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organisations and the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, the executive director of the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations, Aygun Aliyeva, pointed out that the forum was organised within the framework of the Green World Solidarity Year and highlighted that about 200 public associations participated in the meeting.

The Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are included in the Eastern Zangazur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev, made a broad presentation about the restoration and construction works carried out in Eastern Zangazur, and highly appreciated the holding of the NGO forum in Zangilan for the first time in the liberated territories.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, Ramil Iskanderli, said that detailed analyses are being implemented to effectively use the opportunities of NGOs.

The forum will last 2 days with panel discussions.

