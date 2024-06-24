Media tours organized on eve of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces Day [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

24 June 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

On the eve of June 26 (Armed Forces Day), media tours to the types of troops of the Azerbaijani Army were organised for media representatives, Azernews reports.

As part of the media tours, media representatives got acquainted with the organisation of personnel’s service and combat activities, as well as with social-living conditions and material-technical supply.

Media representatives also visited one of the military units stationed in the liberated territories and met with servicemen serving here.

The servicemen expressed satisfaction with the conditions created as a result of the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and highlighted their pride in serving in the Azerbaijan Army.

