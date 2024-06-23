Gust and hail inflict heavy damage to Azerbaijani districts

23 June 2024 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Aygun Fataliyeva

Starting at night, a sharp change in weather conditions in the Zagatala region was accompanied by strong wind and hail.

Thus, Azernews reports, citing Azertag that strong wind, rain, and hail were observed mostly in the direction of Makov, Muganli, and Lahic villages. Large-trunked trees fell and damaged electricity and communication lines. For this reason, there was difficulty in the movement of cars in the direction of Muganli, Makov, and Lahic villages.

According to preliminary information, the hail fell mostly on Yeni Suvagil village of the district. As a result, fruit trees, melons, and vegetables were seriously damaged.

The natural disaster did not bypass Balakan district. The district where the observed downpour and hail caused considerable damage to the surrounding settlements, including the city of Balakan. It is reported that private farms were damaged mainly in the areas where hail fell. In addition, as a result of the strong wind, trees fell in the city of Balakan and nearby villages, and electric wires and communication lines were damaged.

Starting from the hours when the wind and torrential rains stopped, the elimination of the consequences of the natural disaster began in the territory of both regions. At present, work in this direction is being continued.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz