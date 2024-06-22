Young people in Bolnisi learn about importance of Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Georgia friendship

22 June 2024 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) representative office in Georgia, Tuba Özütok, visited the "Caucasus Law and Integration Center" operating in Bolnisi, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, discussions were held on tripartite cooperation, the friendly relations between Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia, as well as issues concerning young people, such as interest in the state language.

Tuba Özütok stated that the future is linked to young people: "Educated, capable, and broad-minded young people will play an important role in the development of the region. For this, it is important to learn the Georgian language along with one's mother tongue. TIKA is ready to support young people in learning the Georgian language and integrating into Georgian society. We highly appreciate the activities of the communities operating in the regions. In the future, we intend to cooperate with the centers and work together," said Tuba Özütok.

TIKA officials also familiarized themselves with the preparatory work at the new center that will operate in the village of Ashaghi Gulaver in Bolnisi. The guest was presented with a "Kharibulbul" model.

