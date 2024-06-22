Azernews.Az

Saturday June 22 2024

Science and Education Minister listens to appeals of citizens in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

22 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
On June 21, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev held a citizen's reception in Nakhchivan.

Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Science and Education that residents of Nakhchivan city, Babek, Julfa, Kangarli, Ordubad, Saderak, Shahbuz, and Sharur districts took part in the reception.

During the reception, citizens applied for certification of educators, transfer of teachers, recognition of foreign diplomas, and other issues.

The Minister of Science and Education listened to the citizens registered for admission and gave instructions to the heads of the relevant institutions of the ministry to promptly examine the applications and resolve the issues raised under the legislation.

