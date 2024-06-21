Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson urges international community to not be indifferent to Armenia's mine terrorism amid explosion in Jabrayil

21 June 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), said that mines buried by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands during the occupation continue to pose threats and claim the lives of civilians and military personnel.

She stressed that in the last two days, an employee of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) died as a result of the explosions in the territory of Jabrayil district, which was liberated from occupation, and several civilians received various degrees of injuries.

"The presence of buried mines and unexploded military ordnance in our newly liberated territories presents significant obstacles to the region's restoration and reconstruction efforts, the safe return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes, and the overall environmental health necessary for living on these lands. This situation seriously undermines the right to a safe living environment.

Armenia's failure to provide accurate maps of mines planted during its nearly thirty-year occupation starkly illustrates its disregard for international law and humanitarian principles.

International organisations must not remain indifferent to Armenia's use of mines as a form of terrorism. They should strongly condemn these military and environmental crimes, including severe violations of humanitarian law, especially concerning children's rights. These organisations should exert significant pressure on Armenia to provide accurate mine maps to Azerbaijan."

