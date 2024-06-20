Azerbaijani Army's four personnel complete parachute jump training in Türkiye

20 June 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye announced that four members of the Azerbaijan Army have successfully completed parachute jump training in Türkiye, Azernews reports.

The ministry shared on X social media that the "Military Free Parachute Basic Training" was conducted by the 2nd Main Jet Base Personnel Rescue Training Command. A total of 31 Personnel Rescue Basic Training trainees, including 4 from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, successfully finished the course.

The successful completion of parachute jump training by Azerbaijani personnel in Türkiye highlights the ongoing and robust military cooperation between the two nations. This partnership not only enhances their military capabilities but also strengthens the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, contributing to regional stability and security.

---

