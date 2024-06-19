France's militarization policy encourages revanchist forces inside Armenia, Official says

19 June 2024 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

France's militarization policy is a step that will serve to encourage revanchist forces inside Armenia. Therefore, France's provision of offensive and deadly weapons to Armenia and the expansion of the area of ​​Armenian-French military cooperation are a matter of serious concern.

Azernews reports, citing AzerTag that Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, expressed these views in an interview with journalists.

Hikmat Hajiyev also said: "We believe that France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, should implement a more responsible policy. Especially in international relations, there is such an approach that various restrictions should be applied to the next militarization and militarization programs in relation to states that have invaded and committed aggression. We must take into account that Armenia is a state that has invaded and invaded the South Caucasus region, so the rearmament and militarization policy of the invading and aggressor state is not considered responsible in any case."

