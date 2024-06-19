WHO Director-General: Climate action can save millions of lives every year

19 June 2024 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Millions of people are suffering from rising temperatures and drought.

According to Azernews, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this in a video address to the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting held in Baku on the topic of “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future".

"Climate change is a challenge for health. Climate-related humanitarian emergencies are on the rise. "Climate change contributes to the spread of diseases such as malaria," the head of the WHO said.

He noted that climate action could save millions of lives every year.

