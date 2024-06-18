Organisation head calls for urgent action to mitigate impact of climate change

18 June 2024 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

More than 3 billion people worldwide are affected by climate change.

According to Azernews, the managing director of "Forecasting Healthy Futures" organizations, Kelly Wills, told journalists during the summit held in Baku.

She said that steps should be taken to prevent this as well as calling the UN member countries to stick to their commitments.

"Investment should be allocated to this area. So people will be more resilient. Also, UN member countries must fulfill their obligations."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz