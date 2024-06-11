Azerbaijani Parliament announces agenda of its next meeting

11 June 2024 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

The agenda of the next meeting of the extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament), which will be held on June 14, has been announced.

Azernews reports that the agenda of the meeting included discussion of 11 issues.

Those issues are:

1. Draft law "On the implementation of the 2023 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (third reading).

2. Draft amendment to the law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" (second reading).

3. Draft amendment to the law "On the 2024 budget of the State Social Protection Fund" (second reading).

4. Draft amendment to the law "On the 2024 budget of the unemployment insurance fund" (second reading).

5. Draft amendment to the Family Code (second reading).

6. Draft amendments to the Tax Code, the Laws "On Road Traffic" and "On Motor Vehicle Transport" (second reading).

7. Draft amendment to the law "On Accounting" (second reading).

8. Draft amendment to the Family Code (second reading).

9. Draft amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses (second reading).

10. To the Tax Code, "On state duty", "On the list of items not allowed to be in civil circulation (excluded from civil circulation)", "List of items that may belong to certain participants of civil circulation and are allowed to circulate (restricted civil circulation) on the basis of a special permit on", "On Customs Tariff" and "On Licenses and Permits" law amendment draft (second reading).

11. Draft amendment to the law "On auditor service" (second reading).

