President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Vladimir Putin

11 June 2024 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and myself, I sincerely congratulate you and through you, the entire people of friendly Russia on your national holiday – Russia Day.

The strong traditions of friendship and good neighborliness between our peoples, formed over many centuries, are a reliable foundation for the successful and consistent development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. We highly value the achieved level of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation, which has an allied character.

Today, our bilateral agenda includes a wide range of issues covering practically all areas of cooperation, the implementation of which will undoubtedly benefit not only our countries and peoples but also the region as a whole.

I am convinced that Azerbaijani-Russian relations and multifaceted cooperation, which serve the interests of our friendly countries, will continue to develop effectively along an upward trajectory, being filled with new content and joint projects.

On this significant day, I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health and success, and to all citizens of Russia, well-being and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 June 2024"

---

