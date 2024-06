10 June 2024 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, left for a business trip to Germany today, Azernews reports.

It was noted that within the framework of the visit, the minister will participate and speak at the Ukraine Restoration Conference to be held in Berlin on June 11-12, as well as hold bilateral meetings within the framework of the event.

