President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Ankara for working visit [PHOTOS]

10 June 2024 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, arrived in Ankara for a working visit at the invitation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Ankara Esenboğa Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of Türkiye, and other officials.

