Shamakhi hosts 2nd Balloon Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Shamakhi is hosting the next Ballon Festival on June 8-9, Azernews reports.

Today, in the morning, within the framework of the festival, balloons of various shapes and designs were flown over Meysari village.

The main goal of the Hot Air Balloon Festival, organized by the "EZONE" company with the support of the Shamakhi Executive Authority, is to contribute to the tourism potential of our country, including the Shamakhi region where the festival is organized.

Tourist flights in hot air balloons have not yet been carried out. However, everyone from Meysari village had the opportunity to watch demonstration flights performed by local pilots together with international experts.

The artistic program of the festival started at 16:00.

People who register for the event through iTicket.az website will be able to watch a colorful entertainment and concert program in the territory of the "Shirvan Wines" complex in Meysari village until the evening hours. In the entertainment program, it is possible to participate in master classes for different children, to participate in food zones organized with the participation of various cafes and restaurants.

