Azerbaijan, Egypt signed documents

A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Egypt documents was held with participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt on June 8, Azernews reports.

Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Youth and Sports between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Arab Republic of Egypt." and the "Memorandum of Understanding on Friendship and Cooperation between the Baku City Executive Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cairo Governorate of the Arab Republic of Egypt."

Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, and Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Electrical and Renewable Energy between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy of the Arab Republic of Egypt."

Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, signed the "Joint Action Plan for 2024-2025 between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) of the Arab Republic of Egypt."

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt, Tarek Ahmed El Molla, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, signed the "Protocol of Intent on Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt."

Minister of International Cooperation of Egypt, Rania Al-Mashat, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Exchange of Experience between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt."

Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt, Amr Talaat, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Information and Communication Technologies between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Arab Republic of Egypt."

