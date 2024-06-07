SSPF and Georgia's Social Services Agency ink cooperation document [PHOTOS]

7 June 2024 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

A cooperation document was signed between the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) and the Social Services Agency of Georgia, Azernews reports citing SSPF.

The delegation led by the Chairman of the SSPF under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Himalaya Mamishov, visited Georgia.

In a meeting with Irene Tsagadze, the Deputy Minister of Work, Labor, Health and Social Protection, people who were forcibly displaced from the occupied territories of Georgia were informed about the social reforms carried out in our country.

Opinions were exchanged on the current situation and priority issues in the direction of social security of the population. Issues of expansion of bilateral relations and prospective cooperation were discussed.

Within the framework of the visit, Himalaya Mamishov and Giorgi Chanturia, the head of the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor, Labor, Health and Social Protection of Georgia with IDPs from the Occupied Territories, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two institutions.

The document includes changes in the legislation on pension provision, mechanisms for strengthening the social protection of persons with disabilities, etc. implementation of information exchanges in the fields was reflected.

At the event, H.Mamishov informed about the reforms and achievements in the pension-insurance system of Azerbaijan.

G. Chanturia said that they are interested in applying the advanced experience of Azerbaijan in the field of social insurance and social security in Georgia.

