National Art Museum displays examples of Azerbaijani painting and graphics [PHOTOS]

6 June 2024 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

National Art Museum has presented a new exposition "1920-1980s Azerbaijani painting and graphics", Azernews reports.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Shirin Malikova welcomed the guests of the opening ceremony among whom were Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, well-known cultural and artistic figures.

In her speech, the museum director drew attention to the intense creative searches in visual art at the beginning of the 20th century.

"Here, artistic experiments are represented by the works of prominent representatives of the generation of artists of the 1920s-1940s. During those years, the exposition of Azerbaijani graphics is made up of a series of works created by artists with a unique handwriting in various genres and techniques, who made great contributions to the formation of national graphic art. Albums containing portraits, landscape sketches and paintings of Bahruz Kangarli have been included in the exhibition for the first time," she said.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Farhad Khalilov said that each of the works in the exhibition has a special significance. He emphasized that every meeting held in the museum, every new exhibition turns into an admirable holiday.

At the end, the guests were closely acquainted with the exhibits.

A total of 157 examples of painting, graphics, sculpture and ceramics were presented at the exposition.

The exhibition showcased ceramic figures and decorative plates made by authors of different decades of the 20th century, created in harmony with graphic works.

The project is interactive and viewers have the opportunity to mark their age group and vote for the work they like using a QR code.

