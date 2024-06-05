Azerbaijani, UAE FMs discuss prospects of cooperation

5 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azernews reports.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the progress achieved as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries, prospects of cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral frameworks, as well as regional and international issues.

Additionally, FM Bayramov thanked for the recent aid in the amount of $5 million provided by the UAE to Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) to address the landmines problem, which remains one of the biggest threats in the post-conflict period in the region. The sides described the aid provided as an indicator of solidarity.

Highlighting the laying foundation stones for Neftchala, Bilasuvar Solar Power Plants and Absheron-Garadagh Wind Power Plant, as well as the shareholders' agreements on three renewable energy projects signed between the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week on June 4, the two underscored that it would contribute to positively enlarging the investment cooperation between the two countries.

Additionally, the FMs also explored the current state of and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in transition to green energy, cooperation with UAE COP28 Presidency with respect to Azerbaijan`s preparations for the presidency and hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the directions of cooperation within other international platforms.

The parties conveyed their congratulations on the occasion of the upcoming Eid al-Adha and expressed their heartfelt wishes.

---

